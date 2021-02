Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 19:10 Hits: 5

Novavax Inc expects data from a late-stage U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine at the start of April, after which it will apply for emergency use authorization, the drug developer's R&D head Gregory Glenn said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/novavax-expects-us-trial-data-for-covid-19-vaccine-at-start-of-april-14274810