Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:08 Hits: 6

Tiger Woods underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries after a car accident in a Los Angeles suburb. Already, some are comparing his situation to golf legend Ben Hogan's comeback.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0224/After-car-crash-will-Tiger-Woods-make-a-Ben-Hogan-comeback?icid=rss