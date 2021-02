Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 12:34 Hits: 2

If anything has become clear of late, it is that democracy is eroded little by little, almost unnoticed day to day. While grand global gestures like the one proposed by US President Joe Biden can be useful, democracy must be rebuilt little by little as well, starting locally, not internationally.

