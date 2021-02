Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 14:06 Hits: 2

Minimizing the risk of yet more destabilizing COVID-19 variants is crucial if countries are to turn the corner on a shock that has wrecked lives and livelihoods. The alternative is to adopt a bunker-like approach and sharply curtail the inward and outward flow of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g7-covid19-promises-must-go-beyond-financial-aid-by-mohamed-a-el-erian-2021-02