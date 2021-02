Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:43 Hits: 7

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark plans to allow shops and some schools to reopen in March in a much awaited move that could however send hospital coronavirus admissions soaring in coming months. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/24/denmark-to-take-039calculated-risk039-by-easing-covid-curbs-in-march