CPAC’s 2021 ‘America Uncanceled’ convention cancels speaker over anti-Semitism

Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Every year, the American Conservative Union’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is a who’s who of corrupt officials, big-money donors, crummy human beings, morals-free religious zealots, and self-styled whining—lots and lots of whining. Last year’s CPAC made it clear that the whining would happen inside of the convention hall as only VIPs were tipped off to very real COVID-19 hazards. This year, right out of the gate, the 2021 CPAC convention—branded with an “America Uncanceled” theme—is … canceling one of its big speakers. On Monday afternoon CPAC’s Twitter account tweeted out, “We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference.”

As one Twitter user responded: “that narrows it down.” Very quickly, reports surfaced that the person who got canceled by the CPAC cancel culture was Young Pharaoh. Why? Super crazy anti-Semitism. Real low-level ignorance, like saying Judaism is a “complete lie,” and “all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews,” amongst a lot of other drivel. You know, basic Republican QAnon talking points these last 12 years or so. Young Pharaoh, it seems was scheduled to appear on Sunday. You can’t make this stuff up.

But Twitter isn’t letting go of this juicy bit of irony or karma or whatever schadenfreude-like word or phrase comes to mind.

First came the beauty of the thing.

when cpac says their whole event is about cancel culture and then cpac cancels a speaker pic.twitter.com/L05IMyboxc February 22, 2021

Then came the questions as to who it might be?

I know. I mean, Satan is slotted to speak tomorrow at 1:30pm. Who could have been sent home? February 22, 2021

CPAC- We just sent home someone with horrible views. Me- You’re going to have to be more specific. That’s everyone there. CPAC- He was a Nazi. Me- You’re going to have to be more specific. That’s everyone there. CPAC- And an alleged rapist Everyone- More specific!!!! February 22, 2021

Name a CPAC speaker who hasn't expressed reprehensible views. https://t.co/9JfCBEdCpL February 22, 2021

But more importantly, people wanted to remind everyone about the last, twice-impeached president.

I will remind CPAC that their keynote speaker regularly used the ‘n-word’ when referring to African American contestants on his gameshow.@CPAC February 22, 2021

And a reminder about other speakers set to appear this week at CPAC.

Ted Cruz and Ken Paxton, who both abandoned Texas during the crisis, are scheduled to speak at CPAC this week. This is our state leadership. February 22, 2021

But maybe it isn’t the anti-Semitism?

it's CPAC so I assume they mean someone accidentally said kids shouldn't starve or something https://t.co/YOEvCK2Pyb February 22, 2021

But let’s be very serious here for one moment. The fact remains that Young Pharaoh’s idiotic views are held by a large swath of the conservative movement at this point in time. And besides Donald Trump, one would be hard-pressed to find a speaker that hasn’t spread or endorsed or fully espoused some or all of these ridiculous world views. As Media Matters points out, radio host Wayne Dupree is still set to speak at the convention and he’s a man that literally called the terrible mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School “fake” and claimed the victims’ parents, the people seen doing interviews on television after that terrible day, were not real victims but paid “crisis actors.”

CPAC will always be terrible. It represents oligarchy through division, fear, and hate. That’s the entire program. It’s the New World Order that the organization pretends to be protecting people against.

