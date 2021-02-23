Senate Republicans think they have gotcha questions about 'science' for Rep. Deb Haaland

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 17:50 Hits: 9

Rep. Deb Haaland, President Biden’s nominee for secretary of the interior, arrived at her Tuesday morning confirmation hearing already knowing that at least two Republicans on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee had vowed to hold up her nomination as much as possible. Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Steve Daines of Montana are big fossil fuel boosters. Haaland is not, and, according to Barrasso, “her vocal opposition to oil and gas production on federal lands will only encourage President Biden along the illegal and reckless path that he has begun.”

In translation, they’re extremely unlikely to support any nominee who would seek to implement Biden’s policies—as Haaland repeatedly noted she would be doing.

But Haaland, who is a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo and would be the first American Indian Cabinet member ever, is getting an extra dose of vitriol—just like several other Biden nominees who are women of color. In addition to the fierce opposition from Daines and Barrasso, a group of House Republicans has called on Biden to withdraw her nomination. (Daily Kos, on the other hand, has collected over 260,000 signatures supporting Haaland.)

Haaland was introduced at the hearing by Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska, who described her as a “friend” and highlighted the fact that he represents an oil-producing state. In Haaland’s opening statement, she repeatedly emphasized bipartisanship and pledged to “work collaboratively with all members of this committee.” That’s backed up in her record of getting bipartisan sponsorship on bills she’s introduced. None of this diminished the hostility from several of the Republicans on the committee, though. Daines even went after her for supporting ongoing protections for grizzly bears. “Senator, I believe I was caring about the bears,” Haaland responded.

At the hearing, Republicans repeatedly pressed Haaland on “science.” Why did she tweet that Republicans don’t believe in science, Barrasso wanted to know. Haaland diplomatically responded that, as Barrasso is a doctor, she assumes he does believe in science. But the reality is that Republicans have for years been the party of climate denial, even if they’re trying to pretend to move away from that image more recently. When Sen. Bill Cassidy asked Haaland, “Will this administration be guided by their prejudice against fossil fuels or by science?”, rest assured he was suggesting that science is on the side of extensive fossil fuel use. It is not. (Haaland had an easy answer: “I have stated many times that if I am confirmed to the Interior Department, decisions will be guided by science.”)

The Republican hostility to Haaland is juxtaposed with passionate support from many Native people. “This is no different than when Obama became the first Black president and what that signified,” Brandi Liberty, a member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, told the Associated Press. “This is a historical mark for Indian Country as a whole.”

”Across the country, Haaland is beloved by First Peoples,” Julian Brave Noisecat wrote in Politico. “Her nomination has galvanized the Indigenous with the hope of representation, and it’s not lost on these voters that the leaders of the Grand Old Party are lining up against them. The National Congress of American Indians has written a letter to senators, urging them to confirm Haaland and has created a template so that tribal leaders across the country can do the same.”

Some Republicans from states with significant Indian populations may not care. Others, like Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, may decide that they do. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may put coal above all else. But the hostility that’s been turned against a woman who is not just a qualified and competent nominee but a historic one who carries the hopes of so many people is worth remembering.

Haaland will return for another round of committee questions on Wednesday morning.

