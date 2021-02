Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 07:18 Hits: 7

Police have detained opposition leader Nika Melia and used tear gas in a raid on opposition party offices. The raid came days after the prime minister resigned in protest at plans to arrest Melia.

