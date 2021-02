Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 04:48 Hits: 7

Myanmar's military leaders came under renewed pressure at home and abroad on Tuesday with joint condemnation from the G7 countries, tightened sanctions from Washington and Brussels and some of the biggest demonstrations against their rule since they seized complete power three weeks ago.

