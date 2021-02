Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 09:35 Hits: 11

(Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Tuesday it is evaluating the use of remdesivir in COVID-19 patients who do not need oxygen support, after developer Gilead Sciences submitted an application to extend the medicine's use. Read full story

