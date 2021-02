Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 21:31 Hits: 7

The pandemic has cut off French university students from classes and jobs, forcing them to find ways to deal with isolation and financial shortfalls.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0222/Amid-pandemic-s-isolation-French-students-turn-to-each-other-for-support?icid=rss