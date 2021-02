Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 03:15 Hits: 5

The United States faces a dark milestone this week despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark a staggering half-million deaths, with President Joe Biden planning to memorialise the lives lost.

