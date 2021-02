Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 04:11 Hits: 4

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to start unwinding England's third and -- he hopes -- final coronavirus lockdown, as a quickening UK-wide inoculation drive relieves pressure on hard-hit hospitals.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210222-uk-s-johnson-to-start-lifting-lockdown-as-vaccines-reach-one-third-of-adults