Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 08:13 Hits: 4

The US Federal Aviation Administration ordered extra inspections Sunday of some Boeing 777 passenger jets, after a United Airlines flight suffered engine failure a day earlier, scattering debris across a Colorado community.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/boeing-777-engine-failure-jal-ana-united-airlines-grounding-14253768