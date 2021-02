Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 23:33 Hits: 4

A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta w

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2021/0221/Myanmar-pro-democracy-protesters-call-for-national-strike?icid=rss