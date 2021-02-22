Lauren Boebert, Second Amendment warrior, really hates constitutional 'rewrites'

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 01:15 Hits: 4

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert needs more attention.

First, Marjorie Taylor Greene stole her thunder by trotting out the Jewish space lasers while Boebert was still plunging her hands into the soft, wet clay of garden-variety QAnon conspiracies.

Then Ted Cruz decided to overshadow them both with the single worst travel decision since the Donner Party turned down their complimentary peanuts and Biscoff cookies to save room for the hot meal that was coming later.

But Boebert is back, baby!

Take a gander:

Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like. February 19, 2021

Good God, these people. I know there aren’t citizenship tests for people who were born here, but can we make an exception for incoming members of Congress?

So what do you suppose Boebert thinks the “amend” part of her beloved Second Amendment means? It was, erm, kind of a rewrite. Because the Founding Fathers looked around them and decided the day would surely come when we’d need to spend decades arguing over whether three guys in a mildewy basement playing Doom and eating expired Funyuns constitute a “militia.”

Needless to say, Lauren was dragged pretty hard on the Twitter.

If the constitution wasn't rewritten your dumb ass wouldn't be allowed to vote or hold office. Are all Republicans this stupid? February 20, 2021

Isn’t your favorite 2nd amendment... an “Amendment” add on? Go learn some history. February 19, 2021

You mean the parts where states have the right and the responsibility to certify their own elections, right? Only a seditious fool would oppose those. February 20, 2021

Indeed, it appears you want to rewrite a clause in Article I of the Constitution. https://t.co/x1N8SOKNiIpic.twitter.com/smQQVoV3K9 February 19, 2021

I have a doorstop smarter than you. February 20, 2021

We all have doorstops smarter than Lauren Boebert. I call mine “Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

