Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 17:38 Hits: 4

The runoff vote to choose a new president was marred when seven electoral commission officials were killed after their vehicle hit a mine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/niger-election-struck-by-deadly-violence/a-56639664?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf