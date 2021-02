Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 17:44 Hits: 5

Seven election workers were killed during Niger’s presidential vote on Sunday when their vehicle struck a landmine, a local official said, marring a day meant to usher in the country’s first democratic transition of power.

