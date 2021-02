Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 13:20 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: One month into the job, President Joe Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. He has wiped out his predecessor Donald Trump's policies from climate change to travel bans, while the US daily COVID-19 vaccine distribution ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/president-joe-biden-first-month-honeymoon-bigger-challenges-14250272