Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 00:55 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump will seek to return to the political spotlight in an address to a major meeting of conservatives, a source familiar with his plans said on Saturday (Feb 20), as the Republican plots his post-White House moves. Trump plans to speak to the Conservative ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-seeks-return-to-spotlight-conservative-meeting-address-14247456