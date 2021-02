Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 03:55 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday (Feb 21), calling the start of the nation's vaccination programme a "massive step" that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are expected to be inoculated by March ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australian-pm-morrison-gets-vaccine-pfizer-biontech-14247860