Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 08:41 Hits: 8

NIBONG TEBAL: A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a drum at an oil palm estate in Simpang Ampat here on Saturday (Feb 20). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/21/decomposed-body-found-stuffed-in-drum-at-oil-palm-estate-in-nibong-tebal