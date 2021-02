Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 04:37 Hits: 6

JERUSALEM: Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday (Feb 21) in what it called the start of a return to routine enabled by a COVID-19 vaccination drive that has reached almost half the population. While shops were open to all, access to leisure sites like gyms and theatres was limited to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-israel-starts-reopening-number-vaccinees-50-per-cent-14246166