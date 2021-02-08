Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 23:26 Hits: 3

Russia is interested in restoring ties with the European Union, while it firmly opposes the latter interfering in its internal affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Russia never initiated the decline in relations with the EU, Peskov told a daily briefing, stressing the need to build a partnership based on non-interference and respect for each other's interests.

"We are strongly against interference in each other's interests ... Let there be no doubt that we will act decisively in this regard," he said.

"But this does not mean that we somehow want to distance ourselves or further worsen the already deteriorating relationship between Moscow and Brussels. On the contrary, we are interested in its development," he added.

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2020, shows the EU flags flying outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng) Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2020, shows the EU flags flying outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Peskov's comments came a day after Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, made pessimistic remarks on Russia-EU ties.

"My meeting with (Russian Foreign) Minister Lavrov and the messages sent by Russian authorities during my visit confirmed that Europe and Russia are drifting apart," Borrell said following his trip to Moscow from Feb. 4 to 6.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Kremlin-Ready-To-Mend-Ties-With-EU-20210208-0023.html