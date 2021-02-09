India: Modi Asks Farmers to Cease Protest, Won't Repeal Laws

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 02:08 Hits: 3

India's government confirmed on Monday that it wouldn't accept the demands of thousands of farmers who have gone on a more than two-month strike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked farmers to end the protests sine the agricultural reforms that have generated widespread rejection won't be reversed. "This is a community that has done so much for the nation. The words and blessings of the Guru Sahibs are precious," Modi said, referring to farmers.

Nonetheless, the leader remade that the agricultural reform also called MSP, "is there, MSP was there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernized."

The demonstrators have denounced that the laws further open agriculture to large corporations and considerably damage small farmers. On the other hand, the prime minister considers that "it is our (the government) intention to remove all those drawbacks which come in the way of India realizing its vast potential at becoming one large common market."

