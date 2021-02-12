Mario Draghi Officially Accepts Mandate as Italy's New PM

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 23:37 Hits: 3

Former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi has officially accepted the mandate as Italy's new prime minister, Secretary-General to the Presidency of the Republic Ugo Zampetti stated on Friday.

He had received the task from Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Feb. 3, following the collapse of the previous government led by Giuseppe Conte after a junior ally pulled out of the coalition.

Before confirming the mandate, Draghi consulted all the parliament parties to hear their priorities and whether they were willing to back the government. He has received support from all parties but one.

Draghi will now form a new cabinet team, which will have to be sworn in before going before the lower house and the senate for a double vote of confidence.

