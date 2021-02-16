The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Myanmar Military Junta Promises To Hold Elections

The military junta in Myanmar pledged on Tuesday to hold elections and "hand power to the winning party," as widespread protests continue under an Internet shutdown.

“We guarantee that the election will be held," a spokesman for the junta Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said during a press conference. This as the ruling council did not give an election date but declared a one-year emergency state.

On Tuesday, the detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court via a video link, accused of keeping unlicensed walkie-talkies at her home. However, the authorities also charged her and President Win Myint with violating the Natual Disaster law amid the  COVID-19  pandemic during the elections last year.

The punishment for breaking COVID-19 restrictions is up to three years in prison, although the military could detain the leader indefinitely. Aung San Suu Kyi will remain in custody until her next hearing in March.  

 

   

