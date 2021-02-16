Myanmar Military Junta Promises To Hold Elections

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 22:21 Hits: 3

The military junta in Myanmar pledged on Tuesday to hold elections and "hand power to the winning party," as widespread protests continue under an Internet shutdown.

“We guarantee that the election will be held," a spokesman for the junta Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said during a press conference. This as the ruling council did not give an election date but declared a one-year emergency state.

Trial of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint has already started in Naypyitaw, via video link. She is charged with having unlicensed walkie-talkies at her home. They are both charged with violating covid restrictions during the election campaign last year. February 16, 2021

On Tuesday, the detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court via a video link, accused of keeping unlicensed walkie-talkies at her home. However, the authorities also charged her and President Win Myint with violating the Natual Disaster law amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the elections last year.

The punishment for breaking COVID-19 restrictions is up to three years in prison, although the military could detain the leader indefinitely. Aung San Suu Kyi will remain in custody until her next hearing in March.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Protests spread against the military takeover in Myanmar. Despite not being able to reach the National League for Democracy party headquarters, demonstrators continue demanding the return of the government they elected.@EbravoteleSURpic.twitter.com/H4IlyCVG1K February 16, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Myanmar-Military-Junta-Promise-To-Hold-Elections-20210216-0016.html