Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Texas

US president Joe Biden declared on Saturday a major disaster on Texas amid the snowstorm that thas paralyzed the state, killing at least 22 people while millions remain under a blackout facing critical water shortages and the COVID-19 vaccination campaing has been delayed.

The declaration establishes a federal emergency aid for Texas including funding for individuals in 77 counties as well as "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," according to Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Tonight, I called Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the ongoing situation in Texas and identify ways we can support the state’s recovery from this storm. I made clear to the Governor that I’ll work relentlessly to get his state what they need. pic.twitter.com/UBwH8DMep2 February 19, 2021

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a notice warning over 14 million people to boil their water since parts of the water supply system in the state might be contaminated. This as the guardsmen delivered 28,000 water bottles to Austin for residents without access to drinking water.

According to data from the website PowerOutage.us as of this Saturday morning, at least 78,000 people did not have power. On the other hand, Texas governor Greg Abbott said that the National Guard has been deployed across the state to carry out welfare checks and help those who need to move to a local warming station.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | A winter storm that has been affecting the Southwestern United States for the past 3 days has left at least 21 dead and millions of homes without electrical power.@EbravoteleSURpic.twitter.com/3Ffi5S94Lu February 18, 2021

