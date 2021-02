Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 15:26 Hits: 5

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas which has suffered widespread power blackouts and water shortages during a deadly deep freeze, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210220-biden-approves-emergency-disaster-declaration-for-texas-following-deep-freeze