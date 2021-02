Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 16:48 Hits: 6

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named A(H5N8) being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization (WHO), Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210220-russia-registers-world-s-first-case-of-human-infection-from-new-h5n8-bird-flu