'No ethics' Matt Gaetz criticized for having 'no moral high ground'

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, decided to weigh in on Ted Cruz abandoning his constituents for a trip to sunny Cancun while some of them literally froze to death. Gaetz came out by defending Cruz, saying no apology was necessary.

More specifically, Gaetz gaslighted the general public, by saying, "Ted Cruz should not have apologized."

The Senator from Texas who used his two little girls as a shield for his bad behavior did not apologize.

"It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn't have done it," which is what Cruz told reporters, is no apology.

Many have accepted Gaetz's false claim that Cruz apologized, but blasted him for saying that Cruz should have gone further, and resigned.

Related: While Ted Cruz Was Rushing Back to America AOC Raised $1 Million for the People of Texas

Others reminded Gaetz that he is hardly in any position to be a moral arbiter.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/02/matt-gaetz-2650640505/

