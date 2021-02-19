The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ethiopia: Tigray TPLF Sets Peace Talks Conditions With Gov't

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) set on Friday a group of conditions for holding peace talks with the Ethiopian government.

In a statement shared on Facebook by the TPLF TV station Dimtsi Weyane, the opposition demands an international mediator's appointment and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

The organization also demanded that Eritrea withdraw its troops from Tigray and the removal of the interim administration appointed in the region by the Ethiopian government since the conflict broke last November.

Neither the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed nor government officials have replied thus far. After the TPLF withdrew from Tigray's capital, the Ethiopian government declared victory last month. It has then prosecuted TPLF members while the Tigray military group keeps confronting Ethiopian security forces.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Ethiopia-Tigrays-TPLF-Sets-Peace-Talks-Conditions-With-Govt-20210219-0016.html

