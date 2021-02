Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 06:25 Hits: 4

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Saturday after a four-day censure debate, with protests calling for his ouster set to resume. Read full story

