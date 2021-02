Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 06:41 Hits: 4

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Severe flooding across several areas in the Indonesian capital forced more than a thousand people to flee their homes on Saturday, with the country’s meteorology agency warning the conditions were set to continue for the next week. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/20/indonesian-capital-slammed-by-monsoon-floods-more-than-1000-forced-to-evacuate