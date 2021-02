Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 08:20 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny returned to court on Saturday to hear his lawyers appeal against what they say was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/20/kremlin-critic-navalny-back-in-court-for-jail-appeal-possible-fine