Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 21:00 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden's push for a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill took a step forward on Friday as a U.S. House of Representatives committee unveiled the legislation Democrats hope to pass by late next week.

