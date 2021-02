Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 22:00 Hits: 1

The US and Japan will need to shore up their economic heft and pursue a shared commitment towards setting the rules on trade, says Titli Basu.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/us-asia-south-china-sea-china-japan-quad-korea-biden-14234020