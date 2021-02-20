Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 03:39 Hits: 10

Jessica Corbett at Common Dreams writes—'Congress Must End This National Embarrassment,' Says Sanders After CBO Reveals High Drug Prices for Medicare Part D:

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday responded with outrage and a demand for reform after a new federal analysis revealed that Medicare Part D, which is utilized by tens of millions of Americans, pays far more for prescription medications than any other government health program. Sanders (I-Vt.) commissioned the new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on Medicare Part D, an optional prescription drug benefit for people with Medicare that is provided through private insurers. The majority of those with Medicare are enrolled in a Part D plan. The CBO analysis focused on the prices of 176 top-selling brand-name drugs and found an average net price of $343 for Medicare Part D. That compared with $118 for Medicaid, $190 for the Department of Veterans Affairs, $184 for the Department of Defense, and $272 for the DoD TRICARE retail pharmacy network.

The report noted that "the much lower net prices in Medicaid are the result of higher manufacturer rebates in that program than in Medicare Part D." For specialty drugs, the average price ranges from $1,889 in Medicaid to $4,293 in Medicare Part D. "There is no rational reason why Medicare pays nearly three times more than Medicaid and about twice as much as the VA for the same exact medicine," Sanders declared. [...] The CBO report follows the January release of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) study, also commissioned by Sanders, which found that in a "sample of 399 brand-name and generic prescription drugs, the VA paid an average of 54% less per unit than Medicare, even after taking into account rebates and discounts." [...] Last week, a panel of policy experts and medical professionals who examined the healthcare legacy of the Trump administration released a report stating that its policies did not "represent a radical break with the past but have merely accelerated the decades-long trend of lagging life expectancy that reflects deep and long-standing flaws in U.S. economic, health, and social policy." They concluded that "single-payer, Medicare for All reform is the only way forward."

