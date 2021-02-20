Friday Night Owls: Sen. Sanders: Congress must end the 'nat'l embarrassment' of Medicare drug prices

The report noted that "the much lower net prices in Medicaid are the result of higher manufacturer rebates in that program than in Medicare Part D." For specialty drugs, the average price ranges from $1,889 in Medicaid to $4,293 in Medicare Part D.

"There is no rational reason why Medicare pays nearly three times more than Medicaid and about twice as much as the VA for the same exact medicine," Sanders declared. [...]

The CBO report follows the January release of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) study, also commissioned by Sanders, which found that in a "sample of 399 brand-name and generic prescription drugs, the VA paid an average of 54% less per unit than Medicare, even after taking into account rebates and discounts." [...]

Last week, a panel of policy experts and medical professionals who examined the healthcare legacy of the Trump administration released a report stating that its policies did not "represent a radical break with the past but have merely accelerated the decades-long trend of lagging life expectancy that reflects deep and long-standing flaws in U.S. economic, health, and social policy."

They concluded that "single-payer, Medicare for All reform is the only way forward."