Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 07:39 Hits: 2

Hashimoto has resigned from her role as Japan's Olympics Minister to head up the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee after the previous president stepped down after he made derogatory remarks about women.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/seiko-hashimoto-named-tokyo-olympics-chief-after-sexism-row/a-56607277?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf