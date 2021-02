Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 21:17 Hits: 1

The USA's Perseverance rover has successfully landed on Mars with a helicopter called Ingenuity strapped to its belly. The Mars 2020 mission is seen as a first step towards bringing samples of Martian rock back to Earth.

