Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 12:58 Hits: 1

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer hold royal duties and honorary titles, Buckingham Palace has announced. The couple have said they plan to "live a life of service."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/harry-and-meghan-finalize-split-as-working-members-of-royal-family/a-56627685?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf