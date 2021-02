Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 14:23 Hits: 1

NATO has offered no straightforward statement regarding the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan. The situation in Afghanistan, however, is clear: Kabul and the Taliban are preparing for a possible escalation.

