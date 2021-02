Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 17:29 Hits: 3

Last week, 13 Turkish citizens were killed in northern Iraq during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey says it's a terror organization and is using it to malign opposition politicians.

