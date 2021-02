Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 18:37 Hits: 1

Campaigners Human Rights Watch have called for proof of life of the daughter of Dubai's ruler and international pressure to free her after footage emerged apparently showing the royal in distress.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210218-rights-group-call-for-proof-of-life-of-dubai-princess