Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:21 Hits: 1

An Algerian court on Thursday sentenced to death a jihadist for the kidnapping and beheading of French mountaineer Herve Gourdel six years ago after a high profile one-day trial.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210218-algerian-court-sentences-jihadist-in-french-hiker-s-murder-case-to-death