Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

To realise his dream of satellite-powered internet, tech billionaire Elon Musk needs to install antennas around the world. In northern France, a village hopes he’ll decide to keep those antennas far away.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210219-non-merci-french-village-rejects-elon-musk-and-his-satellite-internet-antenna