LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine's top prosecutor said on Friday investigations into Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd, a matter closely tied to a scandal that led to former U.S. President Donald Trump's first impeachment, have been closed with no plans to reopen them. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/20/ukraine-prosecutor-says-there-are-no-plans-to-revisit-burisma-probes