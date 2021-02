Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 02:46 Hits: 0

The daughter of Dubai's ruler says she is being held captive and fears for her life after a foiled attempt to flee, according to footage broadcast on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dubai-princess-says-she-is-held-hostage-fears-for-her-life-14215240