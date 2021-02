Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 23:45 Hits: 1

A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday.

